Con 30 músicos y cantantes en las calles de París 😍
Thank you to https://www.instagram.com/nebout_hamm/ and https://www.instagram.com/kawaipianosfr/ who provided a magnificent Shigeru Kawai piano.
CAST:
Lead singer: Mickey CALLISTO https://www.instagram.com/mickeycallisto/
Lead guitar: Olly PEARSON https://www.instagram.com/guitarolly8/
Piano: Julien COHEN https://www.instagram.com/itsjuliencohen/
First 3 singers: DDKN (Anouche, Stella et Nounée) https://www.instagram.com/ddkn.off/
Counter-tenor solo: Michaël KONÉ SAHI https://www.instagram.com/michaelkonesaki/
Pop choir: DDKN, Sonya MCGAFFEY https://www.instagram.com/sone_sings/ and Coline SICRE https://www.instagram.com/colinesicre/
Second guitar: Axel THOMAS https://www.instagram.com/axelthomas369/
Bass guitar: Paul PASMANIAN https://www.instagram.com/pasmaniandevil/
Drums: Martin PENNEC https://www.instagram.com/martinpennec/
Opera Choir: Eeva SUVANTO https://www.instagram.com/eeva.matilda/, Sara PAONE https://www.instagram.com/sarapaonemezzo/, Lisa CHAÏB-AURIOL https://www.instagram.com/lisa.chaib.auriol/, Olga VOJNOVIC https://www.instagram.com/olgavojnovic/, Dounia EL BAAJ https://www.instagram.com/dounia.el_baaj/, Shadi https://www.instagram.com/shadi.xoxo_/, Alessandra RIZZELLO https://www.instagram.com/rizzello29/, Emmanuelle JAKUBEK https://www.instagram.com/emmanuelle_jakubek/, Céleste LEJEUNE https://www.instagram.com/celestelajeune/, Lou THOMAS https://www.instagram.com/louthomasmezzo/, Tirso RAFAEL https://www.instagram.com/tirsothevoice/, Michel EL GHOUL https://www.instagram.com/c.lui.michel/, Michaël KONÉ SAHI https://www.instagram.com/michaelkonesaki/, Les T3nors (David LEFORT, Nicolae HATEGAN, Seong-Young MOON) https://www.instagram.com/lest3nors/, Chae Wook LIM https://www.instagram.com/pariton_chuck/, Romain JURMANDE https://www.instagram.com/romain_et_brunhilde/, August CHEVALIER https://www.instagram.com/chevalierdesatvrn/
Directed & Produced by Julien COHEN
Concept & Direction: Julien COHEN, Manon DESSEREY, Eeva SUVANTO, Diego FREY
Live Sound/Recording Engineer: Theo LAURENT-VITALE, Domenico PETILLO
Mix Engineer: Theo LAURENT-VITALE
Assistant Engineer: Camille GUIDON
Music Arrangers: Pierre CATHERINE-BUFFET, Flavio ROMANELLI
Music Coordination: Julien COHEN, Eeva SUVANTO
Chief Video Editor: Manon DESSEREY
Assistant Video Editors: Félix GÉRARD, Dorian MATSIMA
Video Editing supervision: Julien COHEN
Color Grading: Manon DESSEREY
Production: Julien COHEN, Manon DESSEREY, Eeva SUVANTO, Diego FREY, Dorian MATSIMA
Production Assistants: Agnès VIGNON, Israel GUIJARRI LEON
3D Modeling: Alix REVOL
Directors of Photography: Joachim LE SOURD, Dorian MATSIMA, Félix GÉRARD, Leonel ALFONSO
Chief Camera Operator: Manon DESSEREY
Camera Operators: Diego FREY, Noam CARTOZO, Bernie MELNADO, Ruben KTORZA ATTIA, Lucas Niel PETIT, Quentin TEISSIER, Jorges RODRIGUES, Agnès VIGNON, David GIRAUD, François LABORDE, Margaux HUARD, Maxime LIDUENA, Brice LELIÈVRE, Assia BOURGHERARA, Joachim LAWLESS, Alice DESOS, Corentin BURGUIÈRES, Carla ZIRAH, Guéric HOUETTE, Erick LE MAIRE, Cédric AUDIJOU, Camille VIGNAU
🙏 Special thanks to the residents who opened their apartments for us:
Alexandre, Anna, Astrid, Christian, Eleonore, Bill FRANCOIS, Isabelle GUENEZAN, Julie, Lilia, Marie, Matthias, Michele COHEN, Mme PASSANT, Pascal, Sacha, Said, Nicolas, Café DELMAS