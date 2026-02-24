DOLAR BLUE ▲ $ … DOLAR OFICIAL ▼ $ … DOLAR MEP ▼ $ … DOLAR CCL ▼ $ … DOLAR TARJETA ▼ $ … INFLACIÓN ▲ 4.2 %







Thank you to https://www.instagram.com/nebout_hamm/ and https://www.instagram.com/kawaipianosfr/ who provided a magnificent Shigeru Kawai piano.



CAST:

Lead singer: Mickey CALLISTO https://www.instagram.com/mickeycallisto/

Lead guitar: Olly PEARSON https://www.instagram.com/guitarolly8/

Piano: Julien COHEN https://www.instagram.com/itsjuliencohen/

First 3 singers: ‪DDKN (Anouche, Stella et Nounée) https://www.instagram.com/ddkn.off/

Counter-tenor solo: Michaël KONÉ SAHI ‪https://www.instagram.com/michaelkonesaki/

Pop choir: DDKN, Sonya MCGAFFEY https://www.instagram.com/sone_sings/ and Coline SICRE https://www.instagram.com/colinesicre/

Second guitar: Axel THOMAS https://www.instagram.com/axelthomas369/

Bass guitar: Paul PASMANIAN https://www.instagram.com/pasmaniandevil/

Drums: Martin PENNEC https://www.instagram.com/martinpennec/

Opera Choir: Eeva SUVANTO https://www.instagram.com/eeva.matilda/, Sara PAONE https://www.instagram.com/sarapaonemezzo/, Lisa CHAÏB-AURIOL https://www.instagram.com/lisa.chaib.auriol/, Olga VOJNOVIC https://www.instagram.com/olgavojnovic/, Dounia EL BAAJ https://www.instagram.com/dounia.el_baaj/, Shadi https://www.instagram.com/shadi.xoxo_/, Alessandra RIZZELLO https://www.instagram.com/rizzello29/, Emmanuelle JAKUBEK https://www.instagram.com/emmanuelle_jakubek/, Céleste LEJEUNE https://www.instagram.com/celestelajeune/, Lou THOMAS https://www.instagram.com/louthomasmezzo/, Tirso RAFAEL https://www.instagram.com/tirsothevoice/, Michel EL GHOUL https://www.instagram.com/c.lui.michel/, Michaël KONÉ SAHI https://www.instagram.com/michaelkonesaki/, Les T3nors (David LEFORT, Nicolae HATEGAN, Seong-Young MOON) https://www.instagram.com/lest3nors/, Chae Wook LIM https://www.instagram.com/pariton_chuck/, Romain JURMANDE https://www.instagram.com/romain_et_brunhilde/, August CHEVALIER https://www.instagram.com/chevalierdesatvrn/



Directed & Produced by Julien COHEN

Concept & Direction: Julien COHEN, Manon DESSEREY, Eeva SUVANTO, Diego FREY

Live Sound/Recording Engineer: Theo LAURENT-VITALE, Domenico PETILLO

Mix Engineer: Theo LAURENT-VITALE

Assistant Engineer: Camille GUIDON

Music Arrangers: Pierre CATHERINE-BUFFET, Flavio ROMANELLI

Music Coordination: Julien COHEN, Eeva SUVANTO

Chief Video Editor: Manon DESSEREY

Assistant Video Editors: Félix GÉRARD, Dorian MATSIMA

Video Editing supervision: Julien COHEN

Color Grading: Manon DESSEREY

Production: Julien COHEN, Manon DESSEREY, Eeva SUVANTO, Diego FREY, Dorian MATSIMA

Production Assistants: Agnès VIGNON, Israel GUIJARRI LEON

3D Modeling: Alix REVOL

Directors of Photography: Joachim LE SOURD, Dorian MATSIMA, Félix GÉRARD, Leonel ALFONSO

Chief Camera Operator: Manon DESSEREY

Camera Operators: Diego FREY, Noam CARTOZO, Bernie MELNADO, Ruben KTORZA ATTIA, Lucas Niel PETIT, Quentin TEISSIER, Jorges RODRIGUES, Agnès VIGNON, David GIRAUD, François LABORDE, Margaux HUARD, Maxime LIDUENA, Brice LELIÈVRE, Assia BOURGHERARA, Joachim LAWLESS, Alice DESOS, Corentin BURGUIÈRES, Carla ZIRAH, Guéric HOUETTE, Erick LE MAIRE, Cédric AUDIJOU, Camille VIGNAU



🙏 Special thanks to the residents who opened their apartments for us:

Alexandre, Anna, Astrid, Christian, Eleonore, Bill FRANCOIS, Isabelle GUENEZAN, Julie, Lilia, Marie, Matthias, Michele COHEN, Mme PASSANT, Pascal, Sacha, Said, Nicolas, Café DELMAS