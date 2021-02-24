Otro brutal femicidio: una joven de 21 años fue asesinada a puñaladas en pleno centro de Villa La Angostura

Demo Recipe
Cuisine French
Easy to make, but with a big wow factor
Persons
4
Serving Size
1 bowl
Prep Time
20 minutes
Cook Time
10 minutes
Wait Time
10 minutes
Total Time
30 minutes
Notes
Cool completely! Refrigerate for several hours and up to a couple of days
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy or light cream, or half-and-half
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 5 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup sugar, more for topping
Instructions
- In a saucepan, combine cream, vanilla bean and salt and cook over low heat just until hot.
- In a bowl, beat yolks and sugar together until light.
- Pour into four 6-ounce ramekins and place ramekins in a baking dish
- Fill dish with boiling water halfway up the sides of the dishes
- Place ramekins in a broiler 2 to 3 inches from heat source
Nutrition Facts
Demo Recipe
Serves: 4
|
Amount Per Serving:
1 bowl
|Calories
|406.74 kcal
|% Daily Value*
|Total Fat 41.41 g
|63.7%
|Saturated Fat 24.72 g
|123.6%
|Trans Fat
|Cholesterol 315.29 mg
|105.1%
|Sodium 121.49 mg
|5.1%
|Total Carbohydrate 4.3 g
|1.4%
|Dietary Fiber 0
|0
|Sugars 3.79 g
|Protein 5.26 g
|Vitamin A 44.17 %
|Vitamin C 0.8 %
|Calcium 10.44 %
|Iron 2.76 %
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
